Letter: No buyer's remorse here

The “Buyer’s Remorse” rant by Jack Gray in the Napa Register, and unfortunately reprinted in the Dec. 30, 2021, St. Helena Star, contained a number of allegations and right-wing dog whistles blaming virtually everything bad in the whole world on 11 months of “national democratic leadership” with a small “d”.

Does that imply that an authoritarian regime would be better suited to providing better lives for us all?

Facts will show that most of the things Jack wants us to be angry about had their genesis during that former administration and have been exacerbated by a Congress grid-locked by an enduring and mindless “No!” from Republicans voting against the interests and will of the majority of their constituents.

No buyer's remorse at all, and shame on you, Jack.

Ross Allen

St. Helena