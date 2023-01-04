Letter: No faith in Fair Political Practices Commission

Many thanks to David Aten for his timely letter on the Fair Political Practices Commission’s continuing non-action regarding allegations that Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza violated conflict of interest standards.

As a resident of the 4th district and Register subscriber, I’m dismayed by the continuing lack of coverage on this issue beyond the Letters to the Editor section. Notwithstanding the absence of updates in our paper of record, it’s become clear to anyone with even a passing interest in the Pedroza saga that 1) the bar has unequivocally been reached insofar as a perceived of conflict of interest is concerned, and 2) the Fair Political Practices Commission is where formal conflict of interest charges go to die — especially if they are levied against a politician with a former FPPC Enforcement Division chief on his payroll.

Considering the substantial body of evidence brought to light thus far by citizens who care about good government, there are presumably more complex matters on the FPPC’s docket than Pedroza’s well-documented lack of candor concerning his ties to Vinedos AP, LLC. So what’s the holdup? Does it really take a state agency more than 8 months to determine whether he reasonably stands to benefit from votes he cast on Walt Ranch, a development project adjoining his wife’s dad’s property?

In a Register article published last March on Pedroza’s case with the agency, FPPC senior counsel Erika Boyd responded to Pedroza’s informal request for guidance that “an in-law is not considered part of ‘immediate family.’” While her assertion may come as a relief for countless Americans looking to simplify menu planning and avoid political discourse next Thanksgiving (to say nothing of new parents everywhere weary of unsolicited advice), who actually believes it? I’d wager, not even Ms. Boyd.

In fact, the Cornell University Legal Information Institute, among many online sources, states otherwise.

If the FPPC isn’t engaged in bureaucratic stonewalling in the Pedroza matter and is interested in restoring what little faith citizens have left in those tasked with government oversight, commissioners would do well to prioritize transparency and issue more frequent updates on their proceedings.

And if they are truly at an impasse, they could jumpstart deliberations by reviewing the definition of “father-in-law”.

Regardless of one’s position on clear-cutting 14,000 established native oaks in our watershed for another luxury winery amid a climate crisis, or one’s opinion of Supervisor Pedroza, in this case, hyphens matter.

Marie Dolcini

Napa