Letter: No fires during Spare the Air alerts

Spare the Air means no wood fires, period. When a Spare the Air Day is called, it's no secret. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD) makes sure the information is out there. Notice is in every media outlet including this newspaper.

When your neighbor starts a wood fire because it's aesthetically pleasing or whatever other reason, they're causing you physical harm. According to the American Lung Association, wood smoke causes coughing, wheezing, asthma attacks, heart attacks, lung cancer, and premature death, among other health effects. Per the EPA, the biggest health threat from smoke is from fine particles, also called fine particulate matter or PM2.5. These microscopic particles can get into your eyes and respiratory system, where they may cause burning eyes, runny nose, and illnesses, such as bronchitis.

Fine particles can make asthma symptoms worse and trigger asthma attacks. Fine particles can also trigger heart attacks, stroke, irregular heart rhythms, and heart failure, especially in people who are already at risk for these conditions.

Our local officials need to be on the lookout for violators. I am. BAAQMD has a hotline to report violators. 1-877-4NO-BURN (466-2876). Local enforcement should be robust so that our collective health doesn't suffer at the hands of a selfish few.

Chuck Dell'Ario

Napa