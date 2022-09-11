Letter: No housing at Skyline Park

Skyline Wilderness Park is a jewel for Napa County, an 850-acre park for all to enjoy, whether you are a hiker, biker, equestrian, archer, disc golfer, native plant enthusiast, or just come to be one with nature, free from other pressures in your life.

There are no tax dollars used to run Skyline. It is totally run by the Skyline Citizens Association for the benefit of the public. Where else do you find such a treasure?

I have lived in Napa for well over 70 years and have been involved in Skyline since its inception in the 1980s as a volunteer, equestrian and hiker. I cannot fathom that it will not continue to be there for my children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to enjoy.

If we lose even a small part of this park for a housing development, we may lose it in its entirety. The large open space that people see provides the majority of the park's income that is used for the building of trails, salaries for employees, pays the insurance and other bills, etc. It is used for large gatherings, including Scout Camp Outs, the Suscol Indians Pow Wow, Napa Parks and Recreation Summer Programs, parking for big bicycle races and BottleRock camping that provides a huge income to the park.

This flat part of the park is described as the vacant property on Imola Avenue in the list of potential housing sites. This list has already been sent to the state. This land is not vacant, it is in use as a public benefit for our community.

We must contact our Board of Supervisors and other public officials and tell them they must protect our park. New York has Central Park, Napa has Skyline Wilderness Park. We must do all we can to preserve it.

Irene DeWeese

Napa