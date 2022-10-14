Letter: No more blanket responses on Argentina trip

This is an open letter to Napa County Supervisors Gregory and Pedroza — along with Agricultural Commissioner Tracy Cleveland — regarding their scheduled trip to attend the Great Wine Capitals Conference in Argentina at a cost of $17,500 to taxpayers.

The Register says both supervisors participated in the 2021 conference via Zoom. My request is that they please provide what tangible results they implemented from that conference that have benefited Napa County taxpayers. Citizens paying for this trip deserve to know what return they are getting before paying for another one.

Here is part of the Conference description printed in the Register. "Come to Mendoza with its blue sky, the highest peak of the American continent, nature all around, vineyards, wineries, restaurants, and world renowned hotels. The conference will also feature wine tours, eight-hands dinner with Tango Night and a sunset experience with wine and horses at Casa Davis and a gala dinner at Bodega Los Toneles." Now why would anyone think this sounds more like a paid vacation with some meetings thrown in on the side? When a person mentioned this at a Board meeting, here is what they were told:

Brad Wagenknecht who attended the conference in 2014 and 2019 indicated that "the Board of Supervisors is as good as its knowledge and he found the trips valuable for knowing what's going on in the overall wine industry, not just Napa's,” according to the Register. That is a response, not an answer. Can you please provide the tangible benefits those values have provided?

Supervisor Pedroza said he is "looking forward to collaborating with electeds throughout the world who have similar issues we're facing" and the trip is necessary because he "sees an advantage to the live, face to face version." Another response that can't be quantified instead of an answer. What are those advantages and how do they translate to tangible benefits? Of course it's much harder to do that when you aren't enjoying a sunset experience with wine and horses at Casa Davis at the same time.

Supervisor Gregory said "the Supervisors set policy for the county, including those around the economic and environmental sustainability of the agricultural industry. This is a great opportunity to visit another wine region dealing with these same issues and exchange information with each other." Another blanket response instead of an answer. These are examples of listening to someone but not hearing what they say. It's all just political babble.

The Register article says "a degree of glamour is involved when scouting out how to keep Napa Valley atop the international premium wine world." What did you find and implement from the previous conference to help attain this? The conference will also include meetings of the branding and communications committee and internal collaboration committee, a presentation on Mendoza water governances (Mendoza is a desert) and sharing climate change. I have been to my share of national business conferences. Please tell us what you hope to gain from these subjects… oh never mind. I know you can't and now it just feels like piling on.

I wish one response would have been "yes, we know this is a lot of money but here are the benefits it has provided in the past and will continue to provide in the future.” Or maybe "you know, you're right, we should just use Zoom again and spend this money on other county issues that more directly benefit our citizens."

It all seems a bit tone deaf. And on that note: Supervisor Pedroza is under investigation by the state Fair Political Practices Commission to see if he voted with a conflict-of-interest. He has not been charged nor has he been cleared and is in the middle of a potential recall as a result. He should recuse himself from a "prestige" trip like this at taxpayer expense until that is settled. For that matter, why do three people have to go?

I hope those who do attend will provide a summary of what they learned at this conference and how they will implement that into benefits for Napa County citizens.

Glen Schaefer

Napa