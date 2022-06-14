Letter: No reason civilians should possess assault weapons

I grew up in interior Alaska in the 40’s. No roads, so travel was by boat or sled on the Kuskokwim river or bush plane. Subsistence through hunting/fishing was the way of life.

After college, I became a Federal Special Agent in San Francisco and served 27 years. I think I am typical of most lifelong gun owners who see their weapons as useful tools and treasured possessions. I have never met a competent gun owner who hasn’t been concerned about the skills and intentions of others carrying weapons.

There is no realistic reason for a civilian to possess a semi-auto “assault” rifle with an extended clip. From a military standpoint the high velocity small caliber .223 had value because it had good penetration and “tumbled” on contact creating a significant wound killing or disabling the target, which would require additional enemy personnel to assist wounded. Not such a great idea in a civilian setting.

Despite the public outcry, there is no realistic chance of this congress flatly outlawing the millions of these weapons already in the hands of Americans. But limiting all ammo clips for rifles and pistols in certain caliber ranges to a reasonable fixed capacity would be a great step in the right direction and would create little comparative fiscal impact. And any weapon found with an illegal clip could be seized and forfeit. Write or call congressional staff since they will be the ones carrying water on this.

Kent Domogalla

Calistoga