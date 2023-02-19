Here we go again: our local public transportation authority is bemoaning the fact of low ridership, now even lower than before COVID.

And here I go again giving a possible reason why: the luxury of our automobiles.

Why would I trade riding in my car to sitting on a hard plastic seat among people I don't know with the autonomy of my automobile and its wonderful padded, multi position, warmed/cooled seat with a head rest?

Plus the fact of my own personal HVAC system, surround sound, multi-speaker stereo, a large internet display and the capability of putting the vehicle in self drive mode while I take a nap!

People have re discovered the freedom of their ability to come and go as they please and not being tied to an arbitrary schedule.

Hooray for Henry Ford!

Dave Wagner

Napa