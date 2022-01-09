Letter: No Trump in 2024

According to Scientific American (Jan. 11, 2021, "The Shared Psychosis of Donald Trump,"), Trump's followers share his extreme intolerance of reality that fits both their wishful, tyrannical views of the world. They bond with his hate and anger because his "pathological thought control works well on cults" and cult bonding with him avoids seeing the truth that their extreme narcissism makes them feel superior to other human beings.

I feel they are both the same as all the cruel tyrants in history who have no conscience and don't respect anyone else. For sure, if Trump wins in 2024, we will once again suffer unchecked rule by kleptocrats, fascists, religious fanatics, gun nuts and know-nothings. The environment, education, voting rights, workers, immigrants, people of color and woman will be squashed by Trumpian courts. The horror. The horror.