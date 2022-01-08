Letter: No Trump in 2024

No Trump in 2024

According to Scientific American (Jan. 11, 2021, “The Shared Psychosis of Donald Trump,”), Trump’s followers share his extreme intolerance of reality that fits both their wishful, tyrannical views of the world. They bond with his hate and anger because his “pathological thought control works well on cults” and cult bonding with him avoids seeing the truth that their extreme narcissism makes them feel superior to other human beings.

I feel they are both the same as all the cruel tyrants in history who have no conscience and don’t respect anyone else. For sure, if Trump wins in 2024, we will once again suffer unchecked rule by kleptocrats, fascists, religious fanatics, gun nuts and know-nothings. The environment, education, voting rights, workers, immigrants, people of color and woman will be squashed by Trumpian courts. The horror. The horror.

Jame Hui

Clearlake

Elections are coming

It’s time to get ready for elections again. People run for office for a lot of reasons. I never wanted to be in politics. I was called to. I don’t particularly want to sit through hours of legislative sessions or have a Whip pressuring me constantly to vote for things I don’t agree with.

I’m running for Congress in District 4 because business as usual politics is destroying us all and our planet; both parties are complicit; and we need to step up and change our leadership. Every aspect of our system seems to breaking down, and we need people to step up to change it.

I’m not a lawyer or an executive. I’m a pissed off voter, just like you. And I’m stepping up to do something about it. It’s time to dump the corporate employees in our government and elect everyday people, with common sense.

After decades upon decades of death and destruction for profit, it’s time to do something different. Let’s build a better world where we strive for the greater good, not the lesser evil. Together we can do this, but it’s going to take all of us.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon

Board was wrong to bypass tradition

I am Joan Bennett, a former American Canyon City Councilmember. I publicly protest the decision of the Napa County Board of Supervisors (BOS) to snub our District 5 Supervisor Belia Ramos via their vote to deny her chairpersonship of the 2022 BOS year. The BOS led by Supervisor Dillon to bypass the decades-long tradition of honoring the rotation of supervisors to chair was successful in changing the way a chair is chosen from a just and fair way to a popularity contest of the 5 supervisors.

In December, Supervisor Dillon asked for the issue to be put on the Dec. 17 agenda, where it was then determined that the chair rotation was not policy, but a tradition that could be changed. The fix was in. On Jan. 4 the BOS, proposed by Dillon, elected Ryan Gregory as chair for 2022.

Does anyone really believe that this action was just “out of the blue?” What discussions between supervisors took place in the days and weeks before the vote? It certainly seems a real likelihood there were Brown Act violations leading up to the vote. So, then the question needs to be asked, what did Supervisor Ramos do to provoke this change from tradition of such an important matter? Supervisor Dillon, when asked by a reporter stated, “there were extenuating circumstances.” Pressed further what those circumstances were, she said, “I don’t think I have the liberty to say.”

I believe this is code for, I dropped an accusatory bomb and I don’t have to be accountable to back up my smear. It is no secret that Dillon and Ramos have not had the best of relationships. Supervisor Ramos is an independent, innovative and critical thinker, who sometimes does not walk in lockstep with others. Some may not like her style, but I think it is a good trait to have, to look at issues from different perspectives; it is a healthy thing.

Needless to say that this decision by the BOS is also a slap in the face to District 5. Can the BOS be trusted to be fair and just to American Canyon and other parts of the District 5 in the future? Stay tuned.

Joan Bennett

American Canyon