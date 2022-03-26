Letter: Not another gas station

I read the story about a new gas station on Soscol, which will include a car wash. I just couldn't let it go without my two cents worth.

Another gas station? Do we really need another gas station along Soscol, or even within Napa? Will this gas station include charging stations for electric vehicles?

Car wash? It wasn’t too long ago that our leaders declined to allow a drive-through fast-food shop on Soscol because of the damage to the environment caused by idling cars. Now, these same leaders are open to considering a car wash that will have idling cars waiting to pass through. There will be some environmental damage.

Please also consider the use of water. A car wash will use more water than not having a car wash. While the proposed car wash may use less water per car than a car wash from several years ago, it is still more water than no water.

Digressing from the Soscol car wash, have you ever noticed the constant flow of water at the Shell Station on Lincoln and Silverado Trail?

Access? Just a few years ago, our leaders built a center divide down the middle of Soscol cutting off access to a couple of car dealers and the area around the proposed site of the gas station. This brilliant divider forces motorists heading South on Soscol to make a U-turn where Soscol meets Silverado Trail in order to make a right turn into the station. Or the same motorists may attempt a left turn onto Silverado Trail. That is not prohibited today, and it isn’t fun to be in the traffic jam it creates.

Perhaps the new station will make access to and from Silverado Trail. That’s not a pleasant prospect considering traffic southbound on Silverado Trail at the intersection of Soscol often backs up to Saratoga Drive.

There’s another project included with the story about the gas station that is said to also be across from the Gasser Building. I didn’t read enough of that part of the story to form a positive opinion, so I’ll stick with a negative opinion.

We are being asked and mandated to conserve water and to protect our environment and to prepare for the rise in the sea level. At the same time, we are considering the use of more water and polluting the environment with automobile exhausts. Our society has created this trick box of conflicting needs and wishing them away. Perhaps there’s a workable compromise, but there will surely be a dissenting group to disagree.

Bill Bickford

Napa