Letter: Not another tax

The idea of creating another tax for what is proposed by the county supervisors is beyond belief.

Our politicians, both local and state, have allowed a felonious utility which was found to have caused these fires and many deaths (including extensive damage to my own property) to continue to exist and seek increasing charges of consumers to pay for them and reimburse the utility as well.

Our presumably consumer-oriented Public Utilities Commission even considered a proposal by the utility to add a charge to those of us who have solar for our homes. I had mine installed 25 years ago before anyone knew what solar was. That decision came when double-dealing by that utility occurred then.

My wife and I are in our 80s and have lived in rural Napa County for about 40 years. We don't own a vineyard or a winery. My education is beyond the college level. We have enough bright minds to get rid of this utility and come up with advanced, non-carbon polluting means of providing our energy needs. Enough is enough!

Dominic Cappucci

Napa