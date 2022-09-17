Letter: Not thrilled about new Register layout

You can add my name to other longtime subscribers who don't care for recent changes in the layout of the Register.

The news section and editorial page are fine. But I really dislike the blending of categories in the second section. A page of sports followed by a page of recipes followed by a page of classified ads and then more sports makes for a mess.

I don't mind the sports section always being first, even though I have less-than-zero interest in sports coverage. But please keep the other sections separate.

Ask Amy is a poor, PG substitute for Carolyn Hax. And what happened to the doctors column? I hate comics in black and white and now must go online to read some of my favorites? And the notion that readers wouldn't want a paper on holidays, like you did on Labor Day, while not the dumbest idea I've ever heard, is pretty close.

After more than 25 years as a subscriber, I am very near to canceling my subscription.

Richard Aldrich

Napa