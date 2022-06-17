Letter: Not thrilled with roundabout art choices

Am I the only one who can not figure out how to submit my opinion on the proposed art work in the roundabout? I think that the website being used to gather opinions is not very user friendly.

Frankly, I don't like any of the art pieces and don't think any of them really are representative of Napa. We have very few cacti in Napa, certainly not a dominant feature in our town. The colorful animal one looks like it belongs in a traveling carnival.

If I had to choose one, it would be the one with the arches although it seems way too large for the site chosen. I would rather see some simple native landscaping, which would also be less distracting to drivers.

We have so many deserving needs in Napa including fixing the sidewalks and roads, repairing our schools and fire prevention. Somehow we have to vote in higher taxes for these needs while we spend hundreds of thousands on art work. What are we thinking?

Barbara Weare

Napa