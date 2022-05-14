Letter: Notes on depression

On the heels of the latest celebrity suicide ... It brings up angry and frustrated thoughts for me, and I'm sure for many others. This is very sad, yes – Although it's still very rare that people in general will ever ask passed – "Are you ok?” Most people just want to hear “Fine,” and hope that person does not interfere with their day.

There are huge lessons here – Don’t discount a friend's pain, someday you may need the same love and attention. DO NOT think that you are immune from hurt and needing help, the hurt will come – and hopefully, so will the help. Depression is serious, it is also very private. The two are continually tugging at the other and usually it's the private, confused part that prevails.

Sometimes alone wants it for the pain to stop, or lessen just a bit to be bearable. Do you know the one thing that can break that cycle besides prescriptions (which helps considerably of course). The key to helping someone with serious depression is to listen, absorb and act.

Go – to the friend's house that says "I don't need anyone.” Just go for 5 minutes out of your day. Just show up.

Talk – to that person. Talk to them about anything. Tell them about your day, or maybe a story from the past.

Follow through – with whatever you may tell them. Don't flake out.

Your presence is important to them, even if they refuse it.

Lastly, Take care of yourself, whatever that means. Call off work once a month– sorry, boss – and do nothing but what you want for yourself. Especially for us women, it's so important.

If you happen to be a friend of mine, if I have loved you … I will always love you. Because I have suffered, I can stand with you when you are suffering. Because I have healed, I can lend a hand in your healing, even if that just means holding your hand … I am here. I've been through it, around it, on top of it and in between.

Michelle Knoll

Napa