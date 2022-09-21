 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nothing funny about the comics changes

Add my name to the list of people who find the new comics page horrible. It was nice having it in color, but I honestly don't mind the black and white if that saves money.

What I do mind is that you have done away with nearly all my favorites and added poor substitutes. Going online is not something I want to do. That is why I get a hard copy delivery.

I am pretty old school when it comes to my local newspaper and don't want to spend any more time online than I need to. Why should I even continue subscribing? Please reconsider and bring back our comics.

Kirsten Niesar

Napa

