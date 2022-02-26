Letter: NVUSD decision should stand

I teach third grade at Snow Elementary School in the Napa Valley Unified School District. As an educator for 15 years, I have seen the impact of dwindling funding that goes to our public schools.

Proponents of the Mayacamas Charter Middle School filing an appeal with the Napa County Office of Education, following a unanimous decision to deny the charter by the (NVUSD Board of Education, means NVUSD middle school students would face cuts to staffing, programs, and services if the appeal is successful.

These are services that our students need. Our students are already suffering the impacts of decreased funding; we don’t need another reason to cut resources. Our school desperately needs a full-time counselor to support our students’ mental health and social-emotional learning, but we have to share our counselor with another elementary school because there isn’t enough funding for full-time counselors.

More cuts to our students’ mental health resources aren’t something our students and families can afford. Our students deserve to be supported and have their social-emotional learning be a priority, too.

The financial assumptions in the charter petition are not based on the actual student population of NVUSD and are, therefore, unsound from a budgeting perspective.

This is why I am asking the Napa County Board of Education to support Napa Valley students by denying the Mayacamas Charter Middle School, and I invite you to take action here if you haven’t already: https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/support-nvusd-students-deny-the-mayacamas-charter

Courtney Garcia

Napa