In Fall 2019, the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Education voted to close Yountville and Mt. George Elementary Schools, and to cancel a second middle school in American Canyon. NVUSD was experiencing declining enrollment and needed to make key changes to its budget to remain financially solvent.

Napa County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Barbara Nemko agreed. Dr. Nemko’s office detailed the necessary budget cuts in a letter to NVUSD on April 15, 2019, and she made a public comment at the Aug. 22, 2019 NVUSD Board of Education Meeting held at American Canyon High School. Dr. Nemko explained that declining enrollment was due to low birth rates and high cost of living in Napa County.

Dr. Nemko’s words remain as relevant today as they were in 2019. NVUSD, like many other school districts across California, continues to experience declining enrollment because birth rates remain low and the cost of living continues to rise. Projections show that NVUSD will lose approximately 1,500 students over the next five years (9% of current population). Mayacamas Charter Middle School will accelerate this decline by an additional 400 students.

NCOE’s April 2019 letter advised NVUSD to close small schools, collect the full cost for facilities and overhead charges from charter schools, maximize class size staffing for all middle and high schools, and right size staffing numbers. Following NCOE’s guidance ensured that NVUSD became financially stable for the 2023-2024 school year.

Although NVUSD is able to make reasonable budget predictions for the current year, continued declining enrollment makes it very hard to predict budgets in subsequent years, as required by the state.

Following the advice of school finance experts across the state and in compliance with California Education Code, the NVUSD Board of Education voted on June 22 to commit a portion of the district’s general fund to continued district operations in a declining enrollment environment (Resolution 23-37). This is why NVUSD’s reserve has to exclude those committed funds and is truly 10%, not the 25% as some have misinterpreted.

In light of NVUSD finances described above, one should ask: Why are Dr. Nemko and her staff recommending to the Napa County Board of Education the approval of a new small countywide charter school in Napa now? Didn’t NVUSD just successfully implement all of NCOE’s suggestions to reduce the very inefficiencies that the new charter school now proposes?

If NCOE believes that NVUSD is well-positioned financially to open another school, why not recommend that NVUSD reconsider a second middle school in American Canyon, which will serve more students than the proposed charter school on day one? American Canyon Middle School was and remains the largest middle school in NVUSD and countywide with over 1,000 students, yet has a footprint that is less than half that of the other two NVUSD comprehensive middle schools. A second middle school would give American Canyon students more equitable access to facilities as their counterparts in Napa.

If the argument for a new charter school is wanting an academically high-performing school, then one must consider the fact that ACMS has test scores comparable to the former River School, a fact that the new countywide charter school petition states. Nearly all American Canyon middle schoolers currently attend ACMS so splitting that population into two middle schools has a high probability of creating two high-performing schools.

As the only NVUSD trustee who lives in American Canyon and who joined the NVUSD Board of Education in December 2020, I am not advocating for a second middle school in American Canyon for the same reason why I do not support the opening of a new charter school in Napa or countywide: the underlying causes of declining enrollment (low birth rates and high cost of living) are expected to persist. NVUSD will have to adjust its budgets and staffing numbers yearly to offset the impacts of declining enrollment and remain financially stable.

To open another school now would be irresponsible and does not make us school board members and the County Superintendent good stewards of taxpayer money. As a current NVUSD trustee and a mother to two NVUSD students, I do not want my school district to become financially unstable. To do so would jeopardize the education of not only my own two children but that of the 16,000 students whom NVUSD serves.

Lisa W. Chu

NVUSD Trustee, Area 2