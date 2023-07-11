Dr. Rosana Mucetti, the NVUSD superintendent, recently sent out mass texts and emails to NVUSD parents gloating about the court decision to reverse the approval of Mayacamas Charter Middle School.

It was in extreme poor taste, as the only parents who had a horse in this race are the ones who were hoping to have a safe and inclusive place for their children this upcoming school year. NVUSD is failing our children. They are not providing safe and adequate learning environments.

This is a situation that is completely unacceptable for any child in California, but most especially in a town whose cost of living is ranked in the top 20 in this state and has been ranked in the top 10 of America’s richest areas. There is absolutely no excuse for our children to be subjected to the unsafe environments and lack of educational support that is now the norm at NVUSD middle and high schools.

My children are experiencing health problems as a result of being terrified of going to the bathroom all day. I have been fighting for months to get my special needs son the education support he needs and is entitled to, and being met with roadblocks at every turn.

The mental health of all my children is being adversely affected by their respective school environments — a pervasive byproduct of children attending schools in this district. Teachers are not getting the support they need to effectively educate our children by this administration.

For this superintendent to actually celebrate the loss of a school with teachers and supporters who genuinely care about our children, care about their education and safety, while the current administration continues to neglect our children in its existing environments, is deplorable.

Tina McLean

Napa