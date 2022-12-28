Letter: NVUSD should focus on students, not lawsuits

I am writing to express my concern over NVUSD’s decision to sue the California State Board of Education over the Board’s approval of the proposed Mayacamas Middle School charter. While the lawsuit’s basis is essentially over legal technicalities, the central objections to Mayacamas was and continues to be that it would drain NVUSD resources, which were already being depleted by declining enrollments.

It is true that NVUSD is losing students: one policy analyst estimated a 17% decline in enrollment over the next ten years, and that the charter school would likely increase that decline by an additional 2%. However, it is difficult to imagine that a district the size of NVUSD would not be able to absorb a 2% decline in enrollments over the next ten years. With the rapid increase in property tax revenues in the district, it is quite likely that NVUSD would become what is known as a “Basic Aid” district. That means that local property tax revenues to schools exceed the state entitlement, regardless of enrollment. The prospect of fiscal harm to the district because of the charter school is a red herring that simply draws attention away from the real problems confronting NVUSD.

What the NVUSD leadership and opponents of the charter school might consider is that charter school advocates are dissatisfied with the education their children receive in NVUSD schools. The data says it all. Based on the latest round of state testing (Smarter Balanced Test Results) overall only 42.9% of the district’s students met or exceeded the English standards and only 27.2% of math standards. In the middle schools it is even worse. Would you be willing to buy a car from a manufacturer producing automobiles of which fewer than half or one-third ran? So why should parents be compelled to send their children to schools in which only one-third to one-half will succeed in being proficient in English and math?

Rather than prolonging what will most likely be a losing fight with the SBE, NVUSD should focus on how to improve the learning outcomes of its students from their current abysmal performance. That ought to be the discussion Napa school leaders should have, not what a fictive impact of a 2% decline in enrollments over the next ten years might have on the district’s finances.

Thomas Timár

Napa