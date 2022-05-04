Letter: NVUSD takes wrong direction with new ethnic studies contract

Throughout the national fury and controversies surrounding today’s schools, NVUSD has taken a mostly balanced and considered approach. Amidst pressing issues of funding, costs and declining enrollment, administrators and the board have avoided controversy in implementing state mandates for a separate NVUSD ethnic studies curriculum, required by 2025 as per AB101.

Yet with their vote on April 21, the district has taken the wrong direction by approving a contract with Liberated Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum Consortium (LESMCC) — educational advisors now selling their particular teaching philosophy to schools across California. With local responsibility for developing content and certifying teachers, there are reasons for concern with this contractor.

LESMCC’s published statements advocate the corrosive philosophies of grievance, victimization and blame. It considers history as taught by districts like ours to be “ … narrative of “history” written by white people about or without BIPOC groups … a history of lies and tall tales that idolizes occupiers and scoundrels as heroes.”

Replete with jargon fashionable in college faculty lounges, the contractor makes clear their methods are not to be questioned; “ it is imperative that Ethnic Studies be regarded with disciplinary deference and curricular integrity decided upon by the scholars and practitioners of the field, and that efforts to cater to the status quo of white supremacy culture, do not prevent authentic Ethnic Studies from being brought to fruition at district levels of implementation.”

Reasonable people can agree that teaching our history must include not only triumphs and achievements but also our mistakes and tragedies. For example, our founding horror of slavery is rightfully placed on whites, but should also be remembered by the hundreds of thousands of white Union soldiers who died to end it. Our youth must also learn what it means to be a citizen — not only our struggles of color and class, but also that our constitution and bill of rights are unique, precious, and fragile regardless of the authors. The events unfolding in Europe dramatically illustrate how easily democracy is imperiled.

State-mandated AB101 includes guardrails to prevent the excesses of critical race theory from entering our classrooms, yet in both LESMCC’s proposal and their foundational documents one easily sees all that is missing is the acronym. While mostly thwarted from their extreme goals in AB101, authors and supporters of the original ethnic studies legislation draft now turn to local implementation to back-door these ideals. And with this contract the NVUSD board now seems to align the district toward those same ends. Yet in the pursuit of their partnership with LESMCC, the board must also recognize their legal responsibilities and exposures to ensuring adherence to all aspects of AB101. The Orange County Board of Education’s recent publication regarding their implementation of local ethnic studies is an excellent primer in these matters.

Historians have often remarked that, “You can always count on Americans to do the right thing — after they've tried everything else." The citizens of NVUSD should closely follow the district's development of these student courses to ensure the former.

Rob Celsi

Napa