Before I begin my continued criticism of the Napa Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees and Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti, I would like to thank the Napa Valley residents that voted in the November 2022 election and to the Napa Valley Register for publishing my last letter to the editor, “The power of no.”

I was appalled to read that the NVUSD Board “voted unanimously to sue American Canyon” and plans to file a possible legal complaint against the Watson Ranch developer. This will make three very high-profile legal battles when you include the lawsuit against the California State Board of Education for denying NVUSD’s suit to stop the opening of the Mayacamas Charter School.

The NVUSD Board “unanimous vote” is very reminiscent of previous NVUSD Board votes. There was the unanimous vote to approve the placement of the School Bond Measure A1 on the November 2022 ballot, after many warnings of poor timing and loss of confidence in the NVUSD board and superintendent after the closing of Yountville Elementary, Mount George Elementary, Harvest and River Middle Schools. This was a waste of city of Napa taxpayer money and school district employee time and effort. The NVUSD staff and teachers already have enough on their plate!

Let me preface this next NVUSD Board “unanimous vote” on Nov. 10 in a special board meeting with a closed session Agenda D “conference with legal counsel-initiation of litigation against CA state Board of Education (Government Code Section 54956.9(d)(4)).” This was the discussion and vote to sue the CA SBE for the Mayacamas Charter School ruling. This special meeting was announced on Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. and just one day after losing the School Bond Measure A1.

This is an example of the political and legal tactics of the NVUSD Board of Trustees under the leadership of Superintendent Mucetti. A 24-hour notice to the community for an important legal decision that could cost $100,000s in legal fees in an already cash-strapped budget creates questions of transparency and feelings of mistrust. If leaders and representatives of our Napa Valley community claim to have the interest of our school children first and foremost, our NVUSD Board needs to work with community members and parents by allowing time for healthy unbiased discussion.

We should be questioning the continued “unanimous votes” by the NVUSD Board, especially when the votes impact finances and legal decisions. It is never too late to drop a lawsuit if you are the one suing!

In his Dec. 28 Letter to the Editor, “NVUSD should focus on students, not lawsuits,” Thomas Timar urged NVUSD not to “prolong what will most likely be a losing fight with the SBE….” He was right on. As reported in the Register, the Superior Court denied NVUSD’s suit to stop the opening of the Mayacamas Charter School. Several weeks ago, the SBE issued Mayacamas a charter number, making it an official public school.

As both the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times have recently noted, parents across the nation are looking for alternatives for their children. And there is, unfortunately, well-documented reasons for their concern with the current system.

Here in Napa, as Timar points out, parents are flocking to charters and private schools to escape NVUSD’s “abysmal” academic performance. Indeed, in the spring 2022 state tests, every major student group in NVUSD scores significantly below the state average: all students — Hispanic and white; elementary, middle, and high school; and low income, English learners, and students with disabilities.

Yes, this means that NVUSD white students score below the average white students statewide, NVUSD low-income students score below the state average of low-income students, and so on. For example, in math for middle school, grades 6-8, the state percentage meeting standards was 31.25%; NVUSD’s was 21.69%.

Moreover, the longer students stay in NVUSD, the worse their performance is compared to the state. For example, in 3rd grade, NVUSD students lag behind the state average in English by 4.45 percentage points, but by grade 11, they are 8.56 percentage points behind. And it is worse in math. From being almost equal to the state average in grade 3, they are close to 10 percentage points behind in high school. All scores are available online.

The Napa Valley community supports our schools, but in turn, we expect the schools to educate our children. We should, at the very least, be equal to the state average.

NVUSD Board members: please do not spend our tax dollars on further useless litigation and instead concentrate on improving our children’s achievement.

Tanya Mahaphon

Napa