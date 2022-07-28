Letter: Olive trees in the Napa Valley

Interesting article in the Register by Penny Pawl about olive trees in Napa County.

My family also has old olive trees on our property in Foss Valley. I am writing a short history of this area and one of my goals was to learn who planted those trees.

I found that they were planted by Frederick H. Deakin in 1886 and 1887. When my family came here in 1945 most of the trees remained, having survived two major fires and neglect since 1913. A news article in 1887 reported that the olive culture was attracting considerable attention in California. Deakin was also likely motivated to plant olives by Felix Borreo who was growing olive trees on his Bay View land in Soda Canyon. Borreo purchased this land in 1884 and in 1886 planted 1,500 olive of the Pichiline variety, according to a report in the Napa Register (Weekly).

In 1892, he reportedly planted 3,000 Mission olive trees. This was the time that phylloxera was threatening Napa vineyards and many owners had the idea that olive trees could survive and offer a crop if their vines were destroyed. Olive trees also did well on rocky hillsides where grapes were not grown. Mr. Borreo reportedly was replacing every third vine with an olive tree with the idea that if the vineyard was destroyed by phylloxera or other causes, the olive trees would remain. I don’t know if he actually did but it was a novel idea.

Borreo was from Italy and may have liked olive trees and olive culture. He was an early Napa olive grower and he in turn was influenced by Adolphe Flamant, who bought some of Borreo’s first olives. A. Flamant was from France and had become an expert on olives. In France he had published a book on olive culture. By 1887, Flamant was living in St. Helena, growing and processing olives and had his book republished in English “A Practical Treatise on Olive Culture.” That caused further interest in olives. In 1902 Borreo purchased machinery to make olive oil and began offering oil for sale as well as olives. He expected to make 250 gallons of oil his first year. It was reported that “though the vines and orchards are healthy and prolific the olive orchard was Mr. Borreo’s ‘chief pride.’” He expected a crop of 50 tons from his 3,500 trees. Borreo sold his Bay View ranch and the buyer in 1915 “turned to cultivation of the 35 acres of olive trees on the property.” One of Mr. Borreo’s olive groves survives today and is well maintained.

Ken Chopping

Foss Valley