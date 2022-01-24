Letter: On a dark, desert mindset

Loved the discourse at the Planning Commission concerning John Heath's desire to rename his downtown B&B, Hotel California. Commissioner Gordon Huether thought the "name choice seemed off." And when Commissioner Paul Kelley thinks of Hotel California, "it's out in the desert somewhere."

The Eagles' Hotel California is one of the most widely interpreted songs ever written, but Commissioner Kelley's interpretation is new... and hilarious: as though the opening line of the song was embedded somewhere deep in his mind and miraculously surfaced during the heat of debate.

I wish John Heath all the best in re-branding his property. His idea of naming rooms after famous musicians who struggled with substance-abuse problems is catchy, and properly aligned with most interpretations of The Eagles' song: the "dark desert highway," insatiably craving a drug trip; "the smell of colitas" ('tumble weed') as marijuana; "you can check out, but you can never leave" defining psychological addiction.

There's even a theory that "they haven't had that spirit here since 1969" refers to the year mental hospitals stopped utilizing wine as a sedative!

I could go on, but I'll leave the last word on Hotel California to Don Henley, who described that shimmering light in the distance as "basically the dark underbelly of the American Dream and excess in America." The harsh realities of fame and life in-and-around Hollywood, interpreted by one who lived it.

Bob Brackett

Napa