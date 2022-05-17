Letter: On behalf of the Napa Deputy Sheriffs’ Association

Many members of the Napa County community have asked for advice from the members of the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association in regard to the upcoming election for the office of the sheriff. The DSA felt obligated to respond with this letter.

Late last year, the DSA held a confidential vote of our members to determine whether or not we would endorse a candidate for the upcoming Napa County Sheriff election. In order to endorse any political candidate, our bylaws require a two-third majority vote for that candidate. 90% of our members participated in this vote. As a result of the vote, Sheriff Oscar Ortiz rightfully earned the DSA’s endorsement.

After significant experience working with Sheriff Ortiz, the DSA feels he has more than proven he is an experienced and competent leader. Sheriff Ortiz has kept deputy morale high, empowering us to continue providing the community with the highest level of service. As representatives for the members of our labor group (the individual deputies, sergeants, district attorney investigators, detectives, school resource officers, bailiffs, coroner investigators and members in other assignments and duties), the DSA is calling on the public to place its trust in us again and vote to keep Oscar Ortiz the sheriff of Napa County.

Respectfully, and on behalf of the Napa Deputy Sheriffs’ Association.

Paul Kuhn

Napa DSA President