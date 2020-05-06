Letter on nuclear power was based on false premises

4. ConEd, which built and operated IP2 until the sale in 2001, had a similar agreement. By 2018 the contract called for only 560 MW. That contract expired May 31, 2018 and was not renewed. For nearly two years, IP has provided none of the electricity used daily in New York City and Westchester County and the lights haven't gone out, the airports haven't shut down and the subways did not stop for lack of electricity.

5. The assertion that nuclear power has "experienced only one fatal accident" is a lie. The Department of Labor maintains a list updated biweekly of claims by nuclear workers for medical or death benefits: (www.dol.gov/owcp/energy/regs/compliance/weeklystats.htm ).

As of April 12, 2020, Department of Labor paid out $17,866,563,237 for 318,958 claims from 127,065 individual workers. Some of these claims stem from common industrial accidents. Many were the result of exposure to radiation.

6. The paltry figures Wilkinson cites from Chernobyl came from the former government of the Soviet Union, which was trying desperately to hide the catastrophe. According to the Ukrainian government, more than 60,000 died in the effort to control the blaze and entomb the reactor. Another 3.5 million residents were exposed to excessive amounts of radiation. And cancer takes time to develop, a fact he conveniently ignores.