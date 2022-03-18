Letter: On the campaign trail

Toward the end of “Former California lawmaker John Dunlap, champion of farm worker rights, dies at 99” (published March 15), the reporter writes: “His most recent campaign work was for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign in 2008.” This sentence merits elaboration.

John Dunlap was my wife’s uncle. In fall 2008, Uncle John and I volunteered for the Obama campaign. The campaign sent us to Hawthorne, Nevada. Hawthorne was a small town that had lost its reason for being when abandoned by the U.S. Navy many years earlier, and it was clear that many people were struggling.

I was our driver; Uncle John the campaigner. He fearlessly knocked on doors, undeterred by the barking dogs. He delivered a short set talk as to why a vote for Obama was the right vote.

There were no slammed doors. The residents immediately grasped that John was genuine, and should be listened to. Some expressed surprise that a person of his age would be out on the campaign trail. Many expressed their gratitude that he had stopped by.

It was a memorable lesson from a thoughtful, caring politician in effective door-to-door campaigning.

Alan Galbraith

St. Helena