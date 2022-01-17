Letter: Online experience could use improvement

It is very frustrating to read your paper online. The platform is less than adequate. On my computer, ads flash and distract, and I am not inclined to support any of the advertisers because they’re so annoying (Advertisers: I’m sure I’m not alone).

Other newspaper platforms deal with the needed advertisements in a way that is easier for the reader to absorb (and possibly actually respond to).

On my iPad, in addition to the ads, I fight with the left and right arrows, as well as the motion to move the page up and down. When I try to view the lower portion of the page, the application sometimes thinks I’m trying to make the page bigger, and then I must fuss with page forward and back and changing the page style, so I can get to the lower sections of the page.

I love the Napa Valley Register and want to continue reading it without the added environmental burden of paper, so is there any way you can update the platform, so readers have a better reading experience? I invite others’ comments, so the Napa Valley Register gets that I’m not alone.

Cindy Kerson

Mt. Veeder, Napa

Editor's Note from interim editor Samie Hartley: We typically don't run letters like this in print. Complaints and critiques are typically addressed on an individual basis, but I wanted to run Cindy's letter to show that feedback matters. The Napa Valley Register is a community paper; it's YOUR paper. Without your support, there is no Napa Valley Register.

While I'm keeping the editor seat warm until a permanent replacement is found, I have appreciated the opportunity to hear from readers and learn what they like and don't like about our print and digital products. It's been very humbling to learn how the wrong comics page can throw off someone's morning routine or how the placement of the crossword on the Classifieds page impacts an avid "puzzler."

Some of these issues we can address locally, and we do when we can. Others are out of our hands. In the case of advertising placement on our website, that is the hands of our parent company Lee Enterprises. However, rest assured, I do pass along your concerns.

You may have noticed last month that there were new ad spots placed on the eEdition. You didn't like them. We didn't like them. Folks complained, and Lee listened. They reduced the number of ad spots on the eEdition across the company. The feedback from Napa readers helped make a difference.

I can't promise that every concern will be addressed or remedied to your satisfaction, but providing a quality, user-friendly experience for our readers is a top priority. So, for however long I'm in the hot seat, I invite your feedback. The good, the bad and the ugly — I want to hear it all. Help us make the Napa Valley Register a hometown newspaper you can proud of and look forward to reading every day. Send me your thoughts via email at shartley@napanews.com.