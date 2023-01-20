 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Open invitation to Authors Forum

I belong to an organization, the American Association of University Women (AAUW), whose mission is to advance gender equity for women and girls. We see the challenge faced by students and families when the price of everything today, especially that of a college education, is so very high. One way we support our mission is through our Scholarship Foundation.

The Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation is sponsoring our annual Authors Forum on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center at 2 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Naomi Chabmlin and Karen Provenza from Napa Bookmine will be interviewing this year's amazing authors, Vanessa Hua, author of “Forbidden City,” and Margo Candela, author of “The Neapolitan Sisters.”

Proceeds from this event will benefit scholarships for local women and girls. We invite everyone, especially all book loving members of the Napa community, to come to this event.

You can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.com. You’ll find the event at NapaAAUWAuthorsForum2023.eventbrite.com or by searching Eventbrite.com for Napa AAUW Authors Forum 2023. Tickets are $40 plus processing fees.

We hope you'll join us.

Kathleen Summers

Napa County AAUW Scholarship Foundation

