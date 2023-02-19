The Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging includes an Advisory Council that serves in an advisory, planning, and advocacy capacity for older adults, adults with disabilities, and caregivers in Napa and Solano counties. The Advisory Council works closely with AAA staff and takes positions on federal, state, regional, and local policies, program, procedures, and legislation impacting older adults.

The sixteen-member Advisory Council is equally divided between the two counties and meets monthly on the first Tuesday at 10 a.m. until noon. The meetings are being safely held in-person and rotate between the counties. Work by special project teams may require another one to two hours each month, either in-person or virtual.

Currently, the Advisory Council has several open seats and is seeking qualified applicants who want to make a difference in the lives of older adults in Napa County. If becoming a part of the Council's work interests you, browsing the website cab be helpful: www.aaans.org. An application for Council membership can also be found on the site. Additional information is available by contacting either Elaine Clark (Executive Director) at 707-784-8792 or Richard White (Advisory Council Member) at 615-513-4063.

Richard J White

Vacaville