We want to respond to Elayna Trucker’s article “Building a Literary Community in Napa” by highlighting the opportunities Napa Valley College offers to creative writers of all skill levels and stages. Of course, there’s the Napa Valley Writers’ Conference. Now in its 42nd year, the conference is the longest running program at Napa Valley College. It offers workshops taught by world-renowned authors, daily lectures, evening readings (free to local college and high school students), and free community programming that includes a guided reading class and drop-in poetry encounter.

Napa Valley College also runs the annual Jessamyn West Creative Writing contest. The college contest is open to any student who has taken a class at Napa Valley College in the previous year, and the high school contest is open to any high school student in the Napa Valley. This year’s judges for the Jessamyn West college contest include award-winning writers Pam Houston and Lucy Corin.

Our creative writing classes include introductory, intermediate, and advanced creative writing, and workshops in poetry and fiction. Most importantly, we now have expanded enrollment options for students who aren’t pursuing a degree but only want to focus on their creative writing. The Napa Valley College Writing Success Center also offers drop-in workshops in creative writing and hosts an annual poetry reading every fall.

We’ve very proud to serve a diverse population of creative writers throughout the Valley – from students taking their very first class to those with post-graduate degrees – and we feel privileged to be part of the rich literary history and community of the Napa Valley.

Andrea Bewick and Iris Dunkle

English Professors

Napa Valley College