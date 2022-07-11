Letter: Opposition to ultra high-density housing units

We are opposed to having ultra high-density housing units on the Altamura property (Monticello and Atlas Peak Road) and the proposed Hedgeside site.

Unfortunately, the county is being forced by a state, unfunded, mandate to provide ultra high density low income in a high-income area for no particular reason except for political purposes.

We suggest that the state donate sufficient land at its Napa State Hospital site, which has 138 acres available of mostly vacant land to the County of Napa to satisfy the state mandate.

I was a member of the 20-member Steering Committee for the 2008 County of Napa 20-year General Plan. The plan, approved unanimously by its 20 members, called for:

1. Direct housing enterprises to the incorporated jurisdictions and designated urbanized areas through the use of maps and policies.

2. Provide the additional workforce and affordable housing by identifying necessary sites and programs and by collaborations with municipalities.

The County of Napa 20-year General Plan is all about preserving our historical culture of an agricultural community and quality of life in a rural setting, not to be invaded and changed by high cost developers, and by rezoning from ag to high density. The rezoning for the ultra high-density, low-income units is incompatible with over 50 years of zoning for Ag Preserve.

Further, the state mandate to have 106 units in high income areas is not necessary or wanted by anyone.

Some real problems and barriers to have any residential or commercial rezoning at the Altamura site include:

1. The sewer line is at capacity and would require substantial cost to install a new sewer line.

2. Water resources are extremely limited and not available for the additional 106 units.

3. Fire evacuation routes have been and will continue to be a challenge with the many threats of fires. Additional ultra high-density units on the Altramura property facing Monticello Blvd. and Atlas Peak Road will create additional heavy traffic congestion and challenges for an easy fire evacuation route. Also, the amount of traffic on both roads will increase substantially on a daily basis.

4. Silverado has always opposed increasing density in our rural neighborhood, including a quality of life which we have chosen to live because of its location, culture, rural setting and lifestyle.

5. The entrances to the sites are dangerous.

6. There will definitely be more crime in our neighborhoods.

7. The ultra high-density units will be extremely costly to build because of the building codes, cost of construction, etc-maybe a $1 million per unit.

8. Milliken Creek has flooded more than once and the ecosystem of Milliken Creek will be impacted with these ultra high-density units.

9. A big consideration-as more people choose to leave the State of California, the amount of housing currently being built in Napa should be sufficient to accommodate the need for additional housing. We have a declining population in the County of Napa.

In summary, there are just a few of the reasons to oppose this unfunded state mandate to have ultra high density units in high income areas.

We hope that the Planning Commission and its staff will realistically and objectively consider all the reasons to oppose the Altamura property and the Hedgeside site as not appropriate sites for any ultra high density low income housing units

Conrad and Linda Hewitt

Napa