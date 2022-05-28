Letter: Ortiz has already proven his worth to Napa County

As a longtime Napa resident, Latino business leader and once a candidate for mayor, I am very upset by the tone taken and the unfair attacks on Oscar Ortiz. Is this what we have come to as a community? I have known Oscar for years and have seen his work both privately and publicly and he has been nothing but professional, kind, hardworking and honest. That’s exactly opposite of the attacks thrown his way by the opposition. You want to talk about integrity?

This is actually very simple. Oscar has tremendous experience as a leader, a police chief, multiple administrative positions within the Napa Sheriff’s department and has currently been the Napa County Sheriff and actually been in charge for nearly a year. To question experience at this point is ridiculous. The men and women of his department massively support him, as do the men and women who have worked with both candidates during disasters and emergencies. That should tell you something.

At this point I just think that actions do speak louder than words and false slogans. Oscar has a lifetime of service in this community. He is our first Latino sheriff, but appeals to everyone. He doesn’t play politics, he doesn’t sling mud and lies and false accusations. He just does a great job, gives a massive amount of time back to his community and does it all with a smile on his face. He is firm, yet fair.

I urge you to join me and my family in voting for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz. His experience does matter as does his positive campaign and longtime volunteer service to our community.

Gerardo Martín

Napa