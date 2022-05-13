Letter: Ortiz has been a civil servant since high school

I am so proud to support Oscar Ortiz for Napa County Sheriff. I first met Oscar when he was a student at Vintage High School. Oscar grew up in Napa County attending Yountville Elementary, Redwood Middle and Vintage High School – all public schools. During his junior year at VHS, Oscar was my trusted teacher’s assistant in the VHS Activities Office. His work ethic, honesty and integrity made him a valuable asset to me as a school administrator and to the student body as a whole.

Oscar has served in the Napa County Sheriff's Office for 26 years. As a captain he served as Police Chief of the City of American Canyon. He has also spent more than twenty years as a mentor for youth sports. Oscar strongly believes in equal treatment under the law.

His record under his command speaks loudly about his leadership skills. He is a community-oriented sheriff who considers public safety his number one priority. He has collaborated with many public entities and provided invaluable support to fire fighters as well as other public agencies.

I urge Napa County voters to support Oscar Ortiz for Napa County Sheriff. He has a proven record of outstanding leadership. I saw Oscar firsthand every day Monday through Friday at Vintage High School and I have stayed in touch with him over the decades since. You might say he began his career as a public servant when he was a 16 year old teenager.

Oscar is one of the most trustworthy and hard working people I know. He is already doing an outstanding job for ALL of us here in Napa County. Please cast your vote for Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz on June 7, 2022. .Anyone who has any questions about Oscar or who would like to support him please contact me. We have lived in Napa for 54 years, so any friends out there feel free to call me – you definitely know how to reach me!

Bonnie Broxton

Napa