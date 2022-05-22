Letter: Ortiz has the commitment and honesty needed as sheriff

I am writing in support of Sheriff Oscar Ortiz. I have had the opportunity to observe Oscar in the community and on the job. It is very impressive to see his commitment, honesty, and skill set as a leader. He has made a commitment to focus on providing a safe community for everyone while running for office. That demonstrates he puts Napa County before himself. Commitment to community!

Sheriff Oscar Ortiz has successfully led two policing agencies with commitment, respect, and a positive response. Oscar grew up in Napa County and chose to raise a family here. He knows Napa County, all of Napa County, which includes a diverse community from American Canyon all the way to Calistoga and beyond Capell Valley.

Sheriff Oscar Ortiz leads by example and lets his great work model what he expects. This is why he has the support from peace officers’ associations like Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association. Our respected peace officers have rallied behind him and will continue to keep our community safe.

Sheriff Ortiz has successfully navigated several challenges such as fires, earthquakes, and COVID-19. He has shown up everyday, working day and night, and showing up the following day because that is Oscar Ortiz. He faced these challenges head on, systematically, methodically, and with precision without excuses. Sheriff Oscar Ortiz is the person for the job as Napa County Sheriff. Please vote for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.

Frank Silva

Napa