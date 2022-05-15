Letter: Ortiz has the support of organized laborers

I am a lifelong Democrat. I stand for and with the voices of organized labor. For the rights of our vulnerable and under-represented residents. For representation in government – which means our elected officials should reflect the gender, nationality, and racial diversity of the people they represent. I stand against character assassination through baseless accusation and innuendo in the pursuit of power.

I write today to ask you to stand with me and vote for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.

Here is why:

Oscar has the support of organized labor. What support? This is just the short list:

1. The Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association – made up of the men and women of the sheriff’s deputies and district attorney investigators.

The St. Helena Police Officers' Association

International Association of Firefighters Local 1186

The Peace Officers Research Association of California, Northern Chapter

Northern California Carpenters Union

His opponent doesn’t have public safety labor organizations supporting him. Why? That’s a good question.

2. Oscar has spent a lifetime working on behalf of the under-represented and under-privileged. He was one of the county’s first bilingual sheriff’s deputies. He has been a volunteer boxing coach for at-risk youth for 20-plus years. He is a long-standing member of the board of NEWS, Napa’s domestic violence shelter. He has been a champion of language-access in all emergency responses for the county since the earthquake in 2014. Why does this last one matter? Because how you show up in a moment of crisis says so much about you. Oscar was working 20-plus hours a day in the emergencies of 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2020. And he still found time to ensure every resident of our community had equal access to information by using his position as a bilingual leader to support their access to information. You need only look at the extraordinary number of Spanish “Facebook Live” videos on the county website to see this evidence. I invite you to see if you can even find ONE INSTANCE of his opponent doing the same.

3. Oscar is our first Hispanic, bilingual sheriff. Did you know over 30% of the population of the City of Napa are native Spanish speakers? Are you surprised to know nearly 40% of Calistoga residents are? Many people are. And that’s why it matters that we elect people who represent the beautiful and important diversity of our community.

4. I reject the politics of character assassination and division championed by our former president. I am appalled to see it branded by some members of my own local party. I think Oscar’s opponent and his campaign manager have peddled baseless conspiracy theories trying to undermine his 30-year, impeccable record. They have suggested his ethnicity has something to do with his appointment, using words like underling to try and degrade his qualifications. Does that sound a lot like uppity to you? Me too.

I ask you to consider who Sheriff Oscar Ortiz is based on the record that is his career and his service to this county and its residents … in good times and in bad. When everyone is looking now, and when no one was looking for the last thirty years. Oscar Ortiz is a genuinely good man. He has humbly served this community and its least represented residents. That is why he was recommended to be our next sheriff.

THAT is why he is incredibly qualified to be our current Sheriff. THAT is why he deserves your vote to be our next sheriff too. Join me in standing for democratic values: For equity and fairness, for representation, and for ensuring there is no place where racism and discrimination succeeds in Napa County politics. Join me in voting for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz. There is no better choice.

Jennifer Palmer

Treasurer for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz 2022