Letter: Oscar Ortiz best choice for sheriff

I met Oscar Ortiz when I was 16 years old. I was a young, troubled teenager and had just been adopted by my best friend Taylor Byrum’s family. My mother was an addict and I had yet to meet my father at this point in my life.

I had a habit of getting into trouble. My new family wanted to keep Taylor and I busy while we were out of school. So they offered to enroll us in an after-school program. We chose boxing which was one of the best decisions I could have made.

Coach Oscar mentored me through one of the toughest times in my life. He was a positive role model, coach, and friend who was patient and didn’t judge me. He was the tough father figure that I did not have. He always wanted success for me, in sports and in life.

I was in and out of his program through high school and after high school. Oscar always stayed in contact even when he didn’t have to or when I made mistakes.

I transitioned to Mixed Martial Arts and Oscar was still in my life and stayed on my team as I eventually transitioned from amateur MMA to professional MMA. Today, as an adult in my 30s, I reflect on coaches, friends, and mentors like Oscar.

Without someone like him in my life, I don’t know where I would’ve gone. Most likely I would’ve been in jail. But having strong role models and figures to guide you at those pivotal points in life is Invaluable. Today, as the father of a 4-year-old, I benefit from leaders and mentors like Oscar as I hope to be the best father I can be.

I know I am not the only person in Napa’s community that has benefitted from the countless volunteer hours and years of coaching and mentoring Oscar has given to the Napa Community. His well-earned promotions over the years, which culminated with his appointment to his current position as sheriff is a source of pride for me and others whose lives he touched.

It’s an honor to say that he has been a part of my life. His off-duty dedication to youth in our community, along with his on-duty accomplishments and professional experience, is the reason I ask Napans to vote for Sheriff Ortiz to continue serving as our county sheriff.

Danasabe Mohammed

Co-Owner, SF Combat

Napa