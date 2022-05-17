Letter: Oscar Ortiz for Napa County Sheriff

I am writing in support of Oscar Ortiz for sheriff after careful evaluation of his qualifications and experience. Oscar was appointed Napa County Sheriff in 2021 after serving in the sheriff’s office for 26 years. Now running for the position of sheriff, he has received much support. One of Oscar’s most telling endorsements is from the Napa County Deputy Sheriffs' Association where over 90% of the association participated by secret ballot in the endorsement election for Napa County Sheriff and Oscar won their endorsement. In order to receive that endorsement, at least two-thirds of those voting cast their ballots for Oscar, which shows the enormous support he enjoys from the men and women in the Sheriff’s Office.

During his time at the sheriff’s office, Oscar has worked in many different positions including patrol, detective and narcotics task force. One of his most important leadership positions came when he was involved with the County Office of Emergency Services as an Operations Section Chief during a string of natural disasters which included the 2014 earthquake, wildfires and flooding.

His outstanding leadership during these emergencies led him to be appointed in 2017 as the Chief of Police in American Canyon where he oversaw a $7 million yearly budget and a staff of 26 employees. I have spoken to people in American Canyon who stated that Oscar was a very community-oriented and accessible police chief which are the qualities that he has shown over the past year as Napa County’s sheriff.

Education, coaching and training have formed another very important theme in Oscar’s life. In addition to his busy job in law enforcement, he has coached many young people in both soccer and boxing because he believes in helping the next generation. He also served as an adjunct instructor with the Napa Police Academy. As sheriff of Napa County, Oscar has made sure that his deputy sheriffs receive the best training possible which enables them to give the community excellent service.

I have listed a very brief overview of Oscar’s many and varied positions in law enforcement. The son of immigrants who came from Mexico in 1969, Oscar has worked hard and believes in service to the community. He will continue to lead the Sheriff’s Office in an open and transparent way, accessible to the community and wanting the best for Napa County, his department and the next generation. I encourage you to vote for Oscar Ortiz who will provide continuing great leadership as our Napa County Sheriff.

Conchita Marusich

Napa