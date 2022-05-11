Letter: Oscar Ortiz has the collaborative nature we need

As the elected sheriff in your neighboring county, I am writing in support of electing Oscar Ortiz as sheriff of Napa County.

During the last few years, I have enjoyed the opportunity to work and collaborate with Oscar; not only as the sheriff of Napa County, but also as the chief of police in American Canyon since I became sheriff in 2012.

Given the interdependent nature of neighboring counties, it is vitally important that elected sheriffs in each county have a close camaraderie with each other, especially during times such as these. Both of our counties have faced devastating fires, earthquakes, pandemic, civil unrest and threat of economic collapse. Oscar has the training, education, experience and collaborative personality to get us through such times. Moreover, he has the support of his deputies.

We have family who resides in Napa County. My spouse was raised in Napa County. If I resided in Napa County, Oscar is the candidate I would not only vote for – I’d ask to volunteer for his campaign. It is my hope that you will help our counties to continue working in strength with one another, by voting for Oscar Ortiz.

Thomas A. Ferrara

Sheriff, Solano County