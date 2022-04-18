Letter: Oscar Ortiz is the leader we need

We all know that person who is consumed with a title. It defines them. That person — someone you know through the community, someone you work with — who badly wants to be “successful” and needs a title to prove it.

But they don't put in the work. They don’t do the hard, humble work of real leadership, which is what we all want from a leader. The highest measure of leadership is to prove yourself quietly, through acts versus words. If you want to see this in our local leaders, use your vote to support Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.

Leaders work when it's inconvenient and uncomfortable. They put others before themselves. They don't give their resume every time they speak with you. They understand long-term goals are outweighed by short-term discomfort. They bravely face big events and don’t make excuses when something doesn't work. '

They step up, own the moment and their responsibilities. Leaders praise their team when things go right and take full responsibility when things go wrong. They are not Monday morning quarterbacks pointing out how they would have made a better decision.

They do not because they were present in the moment, and own decisions made in moments of great complexity that call forth genuine leadership. Leaders take time to understand the men and women they lead and know good morale serves our community as steadfastly as good training.

Sheriff Oscar Ortiz is a genuine leader. Words like expertise, experience, professionalism, and qualifications describe leaders. For Oscar, those words have real context: Sheriff Oscar Ortiz has spent his life being a leader. He has done almost every job in the Sheriff's Office. From his first rank as a deputy, Oscar not only led on patrol, in investigations, or in any other role, he led in his community, by volunteering as a coach in the Sheriff's Activity League.

As he continued to promote to higher ranks, Oscar never stopped learning about or caring for this community. He has worked 24 hours, or more, straight, because that is what this community needed during times of extraordinary disasters.

He followed that up by spending his days off training and traveling with our children for SAL, because that is what they needed during times of extraordinary disasters – to build up their resilience.

Oscar’s desire for excellence in his own work and his commitment to bringing the best possible outcome for this community is unmatched. His respect for the men and women of the Sheriff’s Department is shown every day. After more than two decades of service, he was given the opportunity to become sheriff. He graciously and humbly accepted the role.

Humbly. Because he is a true leader. He has now served as our sheriff for the better part of a year. He has clearly demonstrated he has the ability, endurance, and experience to lead at the highest level.

Sheriff Oscar Ortiz is the person to continue leading the great men and women of the Sheriff’s Department and to ensure everyone in this wonderful community continues to receive the highest level of service. Our county deserves a person of his caliber to steward a legacy of service.

I was proud to serve alongside now Sheriff Oscar Ortiz in my time with the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. I can think of no better person to serve this community, and I know everyone vying for the job. Please join me in voting for Oscar Ortiz for Sheriff with your vote on or before June 7.

Keith "Boomer" Behlmer

Napa