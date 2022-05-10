Letter: Oscar Ortiz the best man for the job

I find myself questioning so many things in our community, our nation and our world. I don’t know who to believe much of the time. I want to believe our leaders, but I don’t know what is real or true.

Everyone seems to have a source of what the truth is to themselves, but I am not convinced in the majority of sources. We rely too much on social media to get our “facts.”

After enduring inexplicable tragedy in the loss of our daughter in a mass shooting, my mind looks to people I can trust. Leaders that are willing to lead and to do the right thing when no one is looking. When my wife Hannah and I were informed that our daughter was being escorted home from Thousand Oaks, we couldn’t believe that Sheriff Oscar Ortiz and his brother had driven down, slept for a few hours and brought her home to us. This was their decision as it was a surprise to us and one of the most heart-warming displays of kindness.

This moment was one of many that describes the character of our current sheriff. While I have heard some questions about leadership in our city and county from many, I ask, “is that then an assumption that ALL that work there are bad?” I cannot and will not make such a negative assumption.

That said, when I think about Sheriff Ortiz, I know a man that helped run the Sheriff’s Activities League, was a coach of multiple sports and specifically a coach in the boxing community for so many of our youth. Coaching is not a job for people looking for money; they are doing it to help inspire youth.

There have been suggestions of one candidate's experience over another. Sheriff Ortiz was acting police chief of American Canyon for years and has decades of law enforcement experience.

As someone that has personally witnessed and received the wonderful love and support that Napa as a community gives, it saddens me that this race is becoming so contentious.

Rather than looking for strengths in individuals we are looking to tear candidates down, many by manufactured narratives.

My message of support is just that. I have 100% confidence in Sheriff Ortiz and his ability to lead our law enforcement community for the years to come. I have that confidence because I have personally witnessed his character from the time he was a student at Yountville Elementary, through Vintage High to the person and leader he is today. We need more leaders that are willing to step up and lead with character. Sheriff Oscar Ortiz has my vote.

Arik Housley

Unincorporated Napa County