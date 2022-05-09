Letter: Oscar Ortiz truly the best choice for sheriff

Actions speak louder than slogans and the actions of Sheriff Oscar Ortiz continue to not only impress me, but the men and women of his own department.

The Napa County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association — comprised of district attorney investigators, deputies, sergeants, bailiffs and resource officers — overwhelmingly support him by more than a 2/3rd majority.

Oscar was always in the running to be recommended for sheriff. That’s not even in question, and he has absolutely the most experience in this race. He doesn’t play the political game. He’s always volunteered his whole career. He doesn’t tell each side what they want to hear, instead he gives fair and straight answers.

What you need to ask yourselves is — why replace a man loved by his department, respected across party lines, has volunteered thousands and thousands of hours and endorsed by so many from all walks of life? A man who had nothing to do with infighting between the city and county and a man who has no political ties to answer to anyone. He is also truly bilingual and has done essential work representing our Latino community.

Oscar hasn’t attacked his opponent with ridiculous allegations, he didn’t seek political endorsements while serving a previous sheriff. Instead he was appointed as American Canyon police chief and for three years ran a department fantastically during one of the toughest times our country has faced in recent memory.

Oscar, while serving this community and now running in this campaign, hasn’t made excuses, or allegations, didn’t get into a fight and sue the county taking our tax dollars. Instead he continues to bring people together from all walks of life and has led the Napa Sheriff Department for nearly a year without incident.

I have known Oscar since the second grade at Yountville School, and I have seen his character in just about every situation imaginable. Oscar is always kind, measured and open to all. He is firm when need be, but always fair and humble. When you see his resume, you’ll see that experience does matter and Oscar’s experience is unmatched in this race.

From starting in the Napa jail 30 years ago, to his volunteer work, to the narcotics task force, to the FBI Academy and then to lead not only American Canyon, but the Napa Sheriff’s Department. All done professionally. All done without seeking accolades. All done with humility. All done very well.

As a national news correspondent for 21 years, I have seen good law enforcement in this country and the bad. Oscar is exactly what we continue to need and deserve in law enforcement leadership. He isn’t our sheriff for the title, or the prestige. He is our sheriff because he answered the call to serve and by all accounts he serves us spectacularly.

Ask anyone in emergency operations during our fires, floods and earthquake, Oscar was the leader who stayed and actually did the work without seeking recognition. He literally lived on site, until Napa was safe and our emergency operations finally got the call to rest.

To me there is no debate here, and I hope you join me in continuing to follow and vote for Sheriff Oscar Ortiz. A man who is above politics and slogans. A man whose actions over 30 years of law enforcement experience in Napa speaks for itself.

Adam Housley

Napa native

Campaign chair