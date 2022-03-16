Letter: Other things to consider

After reading articles and letters in the Napa Valley Register concerning Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza's potential conflicts of interest regarding the Walt Ranch controversy, it appears that there is one more item that should be investigated.

In an article in the Register ("Truchard top fundraiser in supes races", published Feb. 4) by reporter Barry Eberling, he reports on who has donated to various supervisor campaigns. A notable donation to Mr. Pedroza is a $4,900 donation to his campaign by a company called Pacaso Second Homes. This is the company that buys up residential homes in the various Napa County cities and then resells them for fractional ownership.

In other words, it makes them a "time share" in residential neighborhoods.

Now, cities in Napa County are now proposing new laws to stop this practice. It makes one wonder why Pacaso would make this donation.

Since Mr. Pedroza is in the banking business, was this donation for the favor of short term loans to Pacaso or long term loans for the fractional buyer?

I would like to commend Norm Manzer and Paul Moser who both wrote letters to the Napa Valley Register regarding integrity in politics — something long overdue for politicians at all levels. It should be about your reputation and integrity, and not about the money.

Tom and Pam Johnston

Napa