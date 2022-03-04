Letter: Our community was targeted

Last week, I received a call from my neighbor who picked up the anti-Semitic hate-filled message thrown on our sidewalk. I’m grateful for our loving and compassionate neighbors and our community. Let’s make no mistake about this: This is a hate crime targeted at our Jewish community. We were filled with a conflict of emotions that raged all day — exactly what the perpetrators of this act wanted.

We called the police, and then called the Rabbi. We are thankful for the response of the police chief and the detective who came to our home.

We live blocks from the temple, and ours was the only house around us with a bag of rice-filled hate. We do feel targeted. This was not random. The houses near the temple were not randomly targeted. It was all purposeful. Our community was targeted.

When the officer arrived, I took exception that he went around gathering the bags before “innocent children” could pick them up. Hiding the facts and impact of this hate crime does not serve anyone. I immediately thought of Martin Luther King kneeling next to the charred remains of a burned cross on his lawn. He was there with his daughter. He didn’t hide this hate crime from his children, for they lived with it daily. So, too, was this in our yards, and should not be hidden! It needs to be exposed and told for what it is — a hate crime!

It would have been a good school lesson for the children. Why are Jews being targeted? Let’s learn about the Jewish community. What other examples can we site today of hatred against Asians, African Americans, Native Americans, Latinos and Jews that is escalating around us. Or can we not teach this in schools today?

We are not immune from white nationalist hate here in Napa. We have 175 years of history of racial discrimination. The Native Americans suffered a genocide on the banks of our river, and in the hills surrounding us. KKK attacked African Americans and Asians and ran them out of Napa Valley. Up until the early 1970s, you couldn’t buy a home in Napa if you were an African American. Hate and bigotry cannot be denied as a part of our history. We cannot repress the facts, or hide it from our children. We can only bring light to the darkness.

Fear will not be a part of our world. Silence is one of our greatest weaknesses. Speaking out is essential, no matter how awkward. Even if we are clumsy in expressing ourselves, we need to find the words to speak and teach our children that it is OK to speak out loud. Only through expressing our thoughts, can we begin to clear the fog of confusion around violence we experience.

Fear is succumbing to darkness, a fleeing from the light. It is our daily challenge to release the hold that fear brings forth.

Today, we reflect on what confronts us. We can grow through adversity, a wise rabbi counseled. We must see through this distorted construction attempting to impose itself on us. We are not it. It is not us. If you are afraid of spiders, learn about spiders. We can realize it for what it is. The hate crime was committed by a sickness in our culture. That sickness is not us. That sickness is not the majority of us. When drawn out into the light, it will be seen for what it is, and it will not be something to fear.

As a family, we, too, can respond with a calm assuredness that we know who we are, and we know deep within we are not afraid of fear; the substance that we are is not defined by others’ aggression and ignorance. We do not fixate on fear because that is fixating on that very thing that wants us to be fearful.

By fixating on fear, we give power to something that does not exist. Do not lose your ability to know the difference between what is real and what is not. We don’t give over to the addiction and allow it to feed on our day-to-day behavior. We choose to feed on what nurtures us. This is the daily practice.

A hate crime happened here in the heart of Napa. It needs to be treated as such. It is an act of intimidation. This was an assault on my family and my community because of who we are as a culture, as a community, as a people.

Our world is in chaos. We need to give light to peaceful solutions and foster compassion at home and abroad. I may not express myself perfectly here. It is a start.

Lowell Downey

Napa