Letter: Our past and present

While the world has united in condemning Russia for its ruthless attacks on the people of Ukraine, few have raised an eyebrow at the ongoing massacre in Syria.

There, ruthless dictator Assad has killed by bombs and poisonous gas over 350,000 men, women and children. There are 5.5 million refugees living primarily in Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, while another 6.7 million are internally displaced.

Last year, 3,700 people died in the 11th year of civil war and genocide by its own government.

Russia entered the war on the side of the dictator to test its own aggressive abilities. No one in the West really objected. Our President drew a line, then erased it. Taking a page from Hitler's 1936 Spain Civil War Playbook, Putin followed the Syria experiment with confidence that the West, as well as the rest of the World, wouldn't care. It didn’t.

We didn't learn in the 1936 Spanish Civil War, nor in the 2011 Syrian Civil War. And yet we are all united in support of Ukraine. Is it because the Ukrainian people appear more like Americans than Syrians?

Are the fleeing Afghans any more supported by us than the Salvadorians fleeing terrorist gangs in their country? We have an identity issue we just can’t easily resolve.

As Americans, we are all from “those-other-places” and need to recognize our future is assimilating “those-kind-of-people”, such as the Irish, Italians, Asians and countless other ethnics, into the American Dream. It’s our past and our future.

Chris d Craiker

Napa