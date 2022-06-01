Letter: Pacaso Homes not good for community

Many may recall a hue and cry last year around this time after Pacaso Homes purchased a modest home in the Bel Air neighborhood. Pacaso’s model slices up the homes they purchase into 1/8 shares, forms an LLC and sells the shares to tourists who (according to Pacaso) want to become a part of the community during their (contractually limited) 14-day max stay and total of 44 days a year.

Maybe you also recall that Pacaso sued St. Helena (suit still ongoing) for daring to try to stop them from sucking up residential stock there (they had already turned four or five houses in the downtown neighborhoods.) Pacaso mounted a last minute campaign of unsolicited text messages, phone calls and mailers just days before the city council was to vote on a new ordinance that restricts timeshare-like use of residential property.

Pacaso suggested that St. Helena residents contact their council to tell them they should be spending their time on wildfire prevention and water issues instead of lawsuits (Pacaso filed the lawsuit!) The ordinance passed, prohibiting any scheme that restricts an owner’s use. It also prohibits advertising for sale, properties for timeshare-like uses. So this company that wants to help our community, just one day before the ordinance takes effect, runs a full page ad in the St Helena Star advertising the company.

A big poke in the eye to the people and the government of St Helena. Why would Pacaso need to advertise co-ownership in St Helena to people that already live there? This morning (May 15) I see the same full page ad in the Register.

We successfully fought the LLC sale of the Bel Air home last year. Now I see a more live/workspace downtown being advertised by them. Unless I’m mistaken, the same ordinance that prohibited the transient use of the Bel Air property states…”It is a violation of this code, subject to enforcement pursuant to Chapter 1.16 of this code, for any person to establish or operate a transient occupancy use in any residential or nonresidential zoning district unless: …” and goes on to specify permitted hotel, permitted vacation rental or permitted bed and breakfast.

I’m thinking this listing is leading to a violation of the municipal code. Also, while there is an existing ordinance in Napa that prevents this type of use within city limits, there is likely work to be done to tighten it up. St Helena has enacted protective law while being sued.

Paula French

Napa