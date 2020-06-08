Letter painted the wrong picture of nuclear energy

-- Mr. Witherspoon asserted sailors aboard the USS Reagan off the coast of Fukushima received a dangerous dose of radiation while providing support to Japan in the wake of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and related power plant accident, and roughly 400 have developed cancer. In 2015, UNSCEAR concluded there were no acute radiation injuries or deaths among the plant workers or the public due to exposure to radiation resulting from the accident. It found the 12 plant workers who received the highest absorbed radiation doses face an increased risk of developing thyroid cancer in the future. Beyond these 12, it found any increased cancer risk among plant workers or the public resulting from the accident will not be detectable from the normal statistics in cancer incidence. Congress asked Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Jonathan Woodson to investigate the claims. After a peer-reviewed study into the levels of exposure, Woodson reported back to Congress, stating any illnesses that sailors have developed since the operation are not a result of the relief campaign.

Furthermore, Woodson said, more sailors would have become sick if the levels were high enough to cause the illnesses cited. The USS Reagan and its 5,000 sailors remain at sea today.