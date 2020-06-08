Letter painted the wrong picture of nuclear energy

Recently, I wrote in a letter to the Napa Valley Register’s editor (“Don’t be blindsided by another black swan,” April 14) suggesting New York state’s decision to shut down Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant is unwise.
I don’t write many letters to the editor. My “Black Swan” letter was only my second. I’m flattered New York journalist Roger Witherspoon felt compelled to read it and respond ("Letter on nuclear power was based on false premises," May 7).
Although Mr. Witherspoon’s bio indicates no formal training in science or engineering, he has written extensively against Indian Point. He also writes a blog, Energy Matters, and has been a longtime opponent of nuclear power. He is an anti-Indian Point activist and has attended and participated in numerous rallies and meetings to shut the plant down.
I’m excited by next-generation plant designs that are even safer than our existing fleet. Thanks to the laws of physics, these new plants can’t melt down or blow up. I see a path to scale these plants fast enough to stave off the worst effects of climate change and deliver electricity cheaper than coal.
Mr. Witherspoon claimed my letter contained false statements. I’ll address some of those:
-- Mr. Witherspoon argued our nation’s fleet of existing nuclear plants are no longer economically viable in a competitive marketplace. Since 2012 when California shut down the San Onofre nuclear power plant, electricity prices in California climbed six times faster than across the rest of the country.
-- Mr. Witherspoon claimed my assertion that Indian Point provides 25% of New York City’s electricity was wrong, stating: “average daily peak load in summer is 13,000 megawatts. A quarter of that would be 3,250 -- something of a stretch for a plant with a maximum output of 2,069 MW.” Mr. Witherspoon is either confused or using a half-truth here. It’s true New Yokr's peak demand is 13,000 MW. But the city hits this peak for only about seven days of the year. Total annual New York consumption is about 54 terawatt-hours. Annual Indian Point production is about 16 terawatt-hours, or just under 30% of the total.
-- Mr. Witherspoon claimed residents of New York no longer need the electricity from Indian Point. They certainly cannot magically reduce consumption by 25%. Rather, they will replace electricity generated by Indian Point with electricity generated from carbon dioxide/nitric-oxide/sulfuric-compound-emitting natural gas.
-- Mr. Witherspoon said I lied when I said: “Over six decades, nuclear power has experienced only one fatal accident, Chernobyl in 1986, which directly caused about 60 deaths and is blamed for an estimated 4,000 more over the 34 years that followed.” My figures came from the 2011 United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation (UNSCEAR) report, “Health effects due to radiation from the Chernobyl accident.” The findings were based on more than two decades of experimental and analytical studies of the radiation consequences of the Chernobyl accident on the health of the exposed populations. The report is the most comprehensive evaluation to date of human exposure levels and health effects from the Chernobyl accident.
-- Mr. Witherspoon asserted sailors aboard the USS Reagan off the coast of Fukushima received a dangerous dose of radiation while providing support to Japan in the wake of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and related power plant accident, and roughly 400 have developed cancer. In 2015, UNSCEAR concluded there were no acute radiation injuries or deaths among the plant workers or the public due to exposure to radiation resulting from the accident. It found the 12 plant workers who received the highest absorbed radiation doses face an increased risk of developing thyroid cancer in the future. Beyond these 12, it found any increased cancer risk among plant workers or the public resulting from the accident will not be detectable from the normal statistics in cancer incidence. Congress asked Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Dr. Jonathan Woodson to investigate the claims. After a peer-reviewed study into the levels of exposure, Woodson reported back to Congress, stating any illnesses that sailors have developed since the operation are not a result of the relief campaign.
Furthermore, Woodson said, more sailors would have become sick if the levels were high enough to cause the illnesses cited. The USS Reagan and its 5,000 sailors remain at sea today.
I’m not interested in arguing with Mr. Witherspoon through letters to the editor, and this will be my last in this exchange. I do want readers to know that I did not come to my position easily. I’m deeply concerned about climate change and want to do whatever it takes to combat it. I have a degree in engineering, have studied nuclear power, and after much research, have embraced it. I’ve studied the facts about next-generation plants that can neither blow up or melt down. I encourage anyone interested in fighting climate change to do the same.
Matt Wilkinson
Napa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!