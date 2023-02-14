A week ago there was an article about the City Council of Napa debating on whether to charge for parking in the downtown area. As a resident of Napa, i truthfully can't think of a reason as to why i would want to park in downtown Napa.

I can't go shopping for socks or underwear except for Kohl's who do not carry the brand i like. I can't figure out what members of my family would like expensive pieces of art of $200 nick-nacks for Christmas.

I do have friends who do have office space in the downtown core and they complain that many times the all day parking is located blocks away from where they work. I am sure this is true for all of our restaurant workers too. If i need to go to a county building there is plentiful parking around those areas so that is not a problem.

The expensive restaurants downtown that all taste the same have little appeal to me and my friends. Our late night hanging out at bars does not appeal to us locals because everything is full of tourists. i guess i can still head over to the Green Door. That is not to say that i do have a couple of restaurant's here in the Valley that i like to go to for lunch or an early dinner after seeing a movie in St Helena at the Cameo.

I can take a drive over to Marin where my girlfriend lives and walk around San Rafael, Larkspur or San Anselmo and pick any number of restaurants that are reasonably priced and have been in their same places for 30 to 40 years. This is what attracts locals to use parking in and around town.

The city went through all of this fuss 40 or 50 years ago, changing directions of streets to encourage more foot traffic for shopping. A mall was built which also failed.

Gillwood's resturant and bakery, Clares (my kids favorite place to walk through), the ceramic place, the men's store which i rented tuxes and bought clothes at and of course the department store McCaulou's which even had a large kitchen and glassware department. All of these places brought me to downtown where i used parking.

I guess everything cycles over time, street directions, bringing in tourists, parking to meter or not to meter. I am truly sorry that somewhere in this mess we forgot the purpose of providing something for the local people to use in their daily lives.

I have been forced to use my computer to shop since i really do not want to drive to Concord or Marin to find stores that have things i want to buy. Maybe i will go downtown, find a parking spot and pick out a wine bar to contemplate these issues while i drown my sorrows in a $14 glass of Merlot. You can join me if you want.

Gary Woodruff

Napa