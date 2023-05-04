There has been recent discussion in the paper regarding the use of meters to regulate/manage parking in downtown Napa.
I, and other residents, have discussed this issue and are puzzled as to why they would be needed. As there are ample spaces available in the garages, in lots, and on the streets, we have not personally experienced any major problem in finding parking downtown. Occasionally, one may need to walk a few blocks, but it certainly beats having to deal with a meter.
If this is an issue with merchants and employees, perhaps the Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Merchants Association could help resolve their concerns with the city.
Tom Feutz
Napa