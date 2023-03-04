Dear Napa City Council, I have been reading about the potential to bring back paid parking and would like to voice my position against this move.

I am a local resident, and love to go downtown and browse stores, have a cup of coffee, etc. If I had to pay, or worse yet log into yet another app to park, I would definitely be discouraged to do so. This would affect me, as well as the businesses I support.

Reading the Napa Register article, it seems the only justification you gave was that people tend to stay in spaces for too long. This will not help. People will just run out and add a coin, or swipe their app to keep their space. What Napa actually needs is more parking, and this does nothing to address that.

Currently there are a few old structures which are so narrow, many of us choose not to enter out of fear of scraping our cars (pickup trucks) navigating them. One lot which is useful and needed, the overflow parking lot at Oxbow, is apparently now going to become “Oxbow South,” which increases parking demand, but removes availability. So I am dumbfounded by why a council that should care about parking would remove available parking while increasing need, then try and pass a harebrained meter scheme that will solve nothing but penalize locals and businesses. Please spend a bit more time thinking about how this will impact locals and impact stores that will lose local customers like me. Spend a bit more time coming up with a real plan that addresses Napa's needs for the future.

Rudy von Strasser

Napa