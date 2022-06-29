Letter: Parking signs needed in Yountville

Here's why: last Saturday, June 25, my wife and I were part of the Rock the Ride event to raise funds in support of gun violence prevention. After completing the bike ride, I parked our van in a space next to the north Yountville Park, where the event's food and festivities were being held. I backed into the space, as instructed by several signs, and my bike rack was clearly visible on the rear of the van.

Imagine my surprise when I returned an hour later to find a ticket under my windshield wiper. It said I had parked in violation of signage, so I searched for such a sign. It took a minute, as the relevant signs were small, partially hidden by vehicles, and about 100 feet apart - neither was close to where I had parked.

My sense of outrage should be obvious and has probably been shared by many people: these spaces are right next to the park and I had no inkling there might be something wrong with using one of them. I saw other signs, directing me how to park (including printing on the pavement at the top of each parking space), but did not see the rather obscure "permit required" sign until I actively searched for it. City of Yountville, there has to be a more honest, visitor-friendly way to raise money for your coffers - and, since you've undoubtedly raised a ton of cash this way, how about spending some of it for a few more signs that are large enough to be seen by someone who actually wants to do the right thing?